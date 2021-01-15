Yebin Mok says she is ‘much better’ after suffering DOI training injury

She will not appear in the first episode of the series.

Professional skater Yebin Mok has said her leg is feeling “so much better” after she was injured during training for Dancing On Ice.

It was revealed on Wednesday that while she was preparing for the ITV show with former Olympic skier Graham Bell her leg was lacerated from a stab wound caused by an ice blade.

Bell will skate alone in the group number during the first episode of the new series of the skating competition on Sunday while Mok recovers.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Mok said her leg’s condition is improving.

Alongside a photo of some flowers, she wrote: “Started my rehab exercises, eating nutrient dense foods for wound healing, visualising muscle healing and I’m so pleased to say my leg is feeling so much stronger!”

Mok added: “Thank you for all the lovely messages and get well wishes!

“Everyone is giving me such positive energies and it’s definitely carrying me through. So thank you!”

In a separate post, she said she “can’t do some movements” with her leg but there are “a lot of other exercises I can do”.

The new series of Dancing On Ice features celebrities including Rufus Hound, Myleene Klass, Jason Donovan and Denise Van Outen.

Dancing On Ice airs at 6pm on Sunday on ITV.

