Maya Jama to present new series of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star

Maya Jama

Maya Jama has been announced as the new host of BBC Three’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

The programme was previously hosted by Stacey Dooley.

Val Garland and Dominic Skinner are returning as judges for the third series of the programme.

Stacey Dooley (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The competition will see 10 make-up artists compete in a series of challenges before a winner is crowned.

Jama said: “I absolutely love Glow Up and can’t wait to join the family!

“I’m obsessed with make-up and creating different looks – it’s going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to see what the MUAs [make-up artists] get up to.”

Series three will be available to stream on iPlayer later this year.

(Ian West/PA)

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, said: “It’s brilliant to welcome Maya to the BBC Three family for Glow Up – a show we really love which continues to grow in popularity.

“She is an ideal choice as the new host with a longstanding interest and passion for the industry and we can’t wait to see what she brings to the new series.”

Executive producer Melissa Brown said: “We’re hugely excited to welcome Maya, she brings with her bundles of energy, lots of fun and a genuine interest in the work of make-up.