First queen sashays off RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Joe Black has become the first queen to be eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The drag queen, 30, from Brighton, sashayed off the show after she faced Bimini Bon Boulash in the series’ first UK lip-sync battle, with both queens lip syncing to Relax by Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

The show returned to BBC Three for a second series, with 12 new queens competing to be named the UK’s next Drag Race superstar.

The first episode saw the queens take part in a green screen photoshoot challenge, before they were asked to deliver two looks on the Drag Race runway: their favourite British icon, and their hometown look.

Judge Michelle Visage said of Black’s catwalk effort: “The Brighton reference just didn’t say Brighton to me and that was the challenge.”

Elizabeth Hurley, who joined the panel as a guest judge, said of the catwalk looks: “That was more Hampton Court than Brighton Pavilion. I don’t think it matters, but if you were looking for accuracy then it matters.”

Afterwards, Black said: “I’m feeling very numb. This wasn’t the outcome I expected. It is what it is, but I’m proud that I got here. It’s been a short blast, but a blast none the less.”

Black added it was “surreal and wonderful” to take part in the show, continuing: “It was incredible to be able to connect with the eleven others on that level, as we all went through a totally unique experience with each other.

“Every season has its own journey and I was very glad to be a part of this one. No other season will get the absolute pleasure and shock of walking in and seeing legend, icon and the UK’s premiere Kate Bush impersonator Ginny Lemon sat there. Was worth it for that alone I’d say!

“Everyone remembers the first one out don’t they? So I think as unfortunate as it is, it will always be an iconic placement. I put the goth into Gothy Kendoll (the first queen to be eliminated in series one) I guess?”