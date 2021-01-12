Former X Factor star Brenda Edwards joins Songs Of Praise

Brenda Edwards

Former X Factor singer Brenda Edwards has joined Songs Of Praise.

The West End star will make her presenting debut on the BBC One show this Sunday.

The programme was recorded before the current lockdown.

She said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to join the team at Songs Of Praise in their 60th year.

“Having grown up in the church and gospel choir, I know how important faith and music is for hope, healing and optimism – three things we all really need in the current climate.”

In the programme, she joins the Bonny Downs Baptists in east London on their “Sunday walking church”.

The show’s other presenters include Aled Jones, Katherine Jenkins, Sean Fletcher, Kate Bottley, JB Gill and Katie Piper.