Adele sends her love to Chorley after Someone Like You tribute

Adele

Tottenham fan Adele has come out of Twitter hibernation to send her love to Chorley after the non-league side continued to use one of her hits as their victory song.

In what has become one of the highlights of this season’s FA Cup, the Magpies’ players and staff performed Adele’s famous track Someone Like You in the dressing room after a win.

Saturday was the third time the National League North outfit’s traditional celebration has gone viral this term, after they added Derby to the scalps of Wigan and Peterborough.

Connor Hall and Mike Calveley were on target as Chorley won 2-0 against Derby, who were forced to play their youth team after a coronavirus outbreak, on a freezing afternoon in Lancashire.

Their emotional victory song did not go unnoticed after Adele took to Twitter for the first time since last October to show her appreciation, posting a loveheart in response to their video.