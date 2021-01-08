Davina McCall: My fitness goals have changed from looking hot in a bikini

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Davina McCall has said her attitude to fitness has changed from “making myself look hot in a bikini” to “staying alive longer”.

The Masked Singer panellist, 53, who is also a keep-fit guru, said her health goals have changed over the course of the pandemic and she has a new appreciation for things she has missed, and is looking forward to returning to, when restrictions are lifted.

She told Women’s Health UK: “My 2021 goal is just to really try and enjoy and let myself go and let loose when we can because when you have your liberty taken from you, it makes you realise how little you make of your liberty when you have it, and how much I have taken my liberty for granted…

“I want to go out, I want to meet up with friends, I want to have tons of dinner parties, I want to cook food, I want to have loads of people in my house, I want to have parties, I want to go out clubbing, I want to listen to music, I want to go to festivals… I want to do it all, because I never took advantage of all those things when they were right there and now they’ve gone!”

Discussing what being fit and healthy means to her, she said: “Previously, my ‘keeping fit and healthy’ was all about my body and making myself look hot in a bikini… and actually now it’s just about staying alive longer and being in the best possible position to beat anything should it come my way.

“A lot has been said about health and fitness for your mental health this year, and we all know that it really makes an enormous difference.”

She said she is so committed to squeezing exercise into her day she will even do it at night, adding: “The other night I exercised at 9.30 at night… I’m just trying to squeeze in a workout on my fitness platform, Own Your Goals, between cleaning the house, doing a ton of laundry, cooking and everything else.”