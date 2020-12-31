Chrissy Teigen explains why she has given up drinking

Chrissy Teigen at an awards ceremony

Chrissy Teigen revealed she has given up drinking and said she no longer wants to be embarrassed by what she does while under the influence.

The model and TV presenter celebrated her 35th birthday last month and said a friend gave her the self-help book Quit Like A Woman.

It has helped her steer clear of booze and she told fans she was “four weeks sober”.

Chrissy Teigen revealed she has given up drinking (Ian West/PA)

Writing on Instagram alongside a picture of the Quit Like A Woman book cover, Teigen explained why she wanted to give up alcohol.

She wrote: “One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend.

“I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.

“I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”

Teigen and husband John Legend, 42, are parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.

They lost an unborn son, named Jack, late in Teigen’s pregnancy in September. Teigen shared the news in an agonising social media post, showing her distraught in a hospital bed.

Writing earlier this month, Teigen said she would never be pregnant again.