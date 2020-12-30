Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead offers pregnancy update

Binky Felstead

Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead has shown off her baby bump for the first time, telling her followers she has “really started to pop”.

The reality TV personality revealed on Boxing Day that she was expecting a baby daughter with her fiance Max Fredrik Darnton.

The 30-year-old already shares a daughter, India, with her ex-partner Josh “JP” Patterson, who also appeared on E4 show Made In Chelsea.

In October, she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage, saying it was “heartbreaking” that they remained a “taboo subject”.

Sharing a photo of herself wearing a sports bra and maternity leggings on Wednesday, Felstead told her 1.4 million Instagram followers she had recently entered her second trimester.

She wrote: “Wow this has really started to pop!! First trimester out the way thank goodness, and out comes the maternity leggings that I feel I’m going to live in for the foreseeable! Luckily all my jumpers & cardies are baggy anyway.

“Obviously hugely excited, and with that comes some nerves – especially every time we go for a scan or have any random aces (sic) and pains. (I’ve banned myself googling what those might mean).

“Relived the nausea and constant tiredness has passed and feeling more myself again even if there are some emotions bouncing about & weird food cravings! Currently taking down 6 butter soaked, marmite crumpets a day!”

Felstead announced that she was engaged to Darnton in September.