Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart announces engagement and shows off unusual ring

She revealed she will marry partner Ryan O’Gorman.

Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart has announced she is engaged to boyfriend Ryan O’Gorman.

The 27-year-old actress shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself holding her hand over her mouth to show off her unusual triangle-shaped diamond ring.

She wrote: “On a scale of 1-10 how engaged do I look?”

She continued “1000 x yes”, adding the engagement ring emoji.

She also shared a picture of her holding her hand over her forehead and sticking out her tongue, with actor O’Gorman, 32, smiling behind her.

On Christmas Day she shared a photo of the two of them, writing: “This guy. My right hand man, top host & the reason my Christmas dinner tasted fantastic.”

The actress plays Liberty Savage in the Channel 4 soap. She joined the cast in 2018, taking over the role from Abi Phillips, who left in 2013.

