Ronan Keating calls for visa-free travel for artists after Brexit

So many MPs namedrop bands and artists in order for them to seem relevant/ cool. We now need them to help us.

The UK music industry contributed £5.8bn to our economy in 2019. – for that to continue, we need to be able to tour Europe.

Please signhttps://t.co/0Kj0fSmEH2

— Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 27, 2020