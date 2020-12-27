Jenson Button and Brittny Ward share baby news

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice – Yas Marina Circuit

Jenson Button and Brittny Ward have welcomed the birth of their daughter.

The Formula One star, 40, and US model, 30, have named her Lenny Monrow Button.

The pair already share a son called Hendrix.

Button and Ward both announced the birth on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of her cradling the newborn, Ward wrote: “Welcome to the world Lenny Monrow Button.

“Mummy and Daddy are completely in love. She has dimples just like her big brother.”

Button became romantically involved with former Playboy Playmate Ward several months after his marriage to model Jessica Michibata ended in late 2015.

He wrote on Instagram: “Welcome Lenny Monrow Button. Mummy & Daddy are besotted already.

“She has the cutest little dimples like her big brother Hendrix.