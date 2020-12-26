Johnny Depp discusses ‘hard’ year in Christmas message

Johnny Depp court case

Johnny Depp has wished his followers on social media a merry Christmas, adding the year has been “hard for so many”.

He shared the message alongside a photograph from the set of Crock Of Gold, a film about The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.

Depp is a producer on the film.

He said: “This year has been so hard for so many.

“Here’s to a better time ahead.

“Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD.”

On Thursday Depp asked the Court of Appeal to order a retrial of his libel claim against The Sun over an article calling him a “wife beater”.

Following a high-profile trial in July, his claim was dismissed at the High Court after the judge found he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard on a dozen occasions and put her in “fear for her life” three times.

The actor claims he “did not receive a fair trial” and the judge’s ruling is “plainly wrong” and “manifestly unsafe”, according to documents filed by Mr Depp’s legal team with the Court of Appeal.

Amber Heard (Yui Mok/PA)

Days after the ruling Depp announced he had been asked by Warner Brothers to resign from his role in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts.