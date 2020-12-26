First mystery celebrity has identity revealed in The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has become the first celebrity to have their identity revealed in The Masked Singer.

The singer was dressed in an elaborate costume as she performed on the programme as Alien.

The ITV show sees famous contestants sing in front of the celebrity panel while wearing an elaborate costume to disguise them.

SPOILER ALERT ? Did you KNOW this earthling was ALIEN? ?? #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/Ihu5M8Bl2x — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) December 26, 2020

After being eliminated Ellis-Bextor, who performed Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa, said: “You have crushed my mascot dreams, guys.”

She said she decided to come on the programme because of her children, adding: “Hopefully they will be quite surprised, I think it is quite a good secret, isn’t it?”

A new cast of 12 characters were introduced to viewers.

Six of them appeared in the Boxing Day episode, with Robin, Swan, Dragon, Sausage and Badger also performing.

After a series of head to heads, Swan and Badger found themselves in the bottom three alongside Ellis-Bextor.

The judges opted for her character to reveal its identity.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Danny Lawson/PA)

After exiting the competition, Ellis-Bextor said: “I left first so I felt like a gymnast who had a cool routine with jumps and twists, who then left after their first comedy somersault.

“But it’s cool – I do my flips and jumps better with my own head on.”

She added she “loved” the secrecy of the programme during filming.

“The hoodie you wear says ‘don’t speak to me’ and quite frankly it’s the best hoodie I’ve ever owned,” she said.

The episode saw comedian Mo Gilligan make his debut on the programme’s celebrity panel.

Mo Gilligan (Ian West/PA)

He joined Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross in trying to guess the identities of the mystery contestants.

Former panellist Ken Jeong, who is American, is not returning to his role on the programme because of the pandemic.

At the beginning of the programme host Joel Dommett joked the programme had helped to start a new trend with masks.

The first series of The Masked Singer was won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee.

It also featured celebrities including comedian Jason Manford, singers Katherine Jenkins, Kelis and Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears, as well as EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer.