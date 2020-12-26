Binky Felstead shares surprise baby news

Binky Felstead

Binky Felstead has revealed she is expecting a baby daughter.

The reality TV star said she is “thankful and excited that our family will be growing in 2021”.

She added in an Instagram post that her daughter India, who she shares with her ex-partner Josh “JP” Patterson, is “very proud” that she is becoming a big sister.

Felstead shared the message alongside a photo of her with India and her fiance Max Fredrik Darnton.

In the picture India is holding a series of baby scans.

Felstead said: “Big sister alert!!! We are so thankful and excited that our family will be growing in 2021!

“India gets her new title of ‘Big Sister’… which she’s already very proud of!

“2020 has been a real personal rollercoaster with some huge ups and some lows.

“We are so excited, happy and thankful for what is to come! Here’s to 2021.”

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

In October Felstead revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

She said it is “heartbreaking” that miscarriages are a “taboo subject”.

Felstead announced that she was engaged to Darnton in September.