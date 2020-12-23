Craig Revel Horwood celebrates Celebrity MasterChef win 13 years after defeat

Craig Revel Horwood

Craig Revel Horwood has finally won Celebrity MasterChef after being “robbed” 13 years ago.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge beat TV presenter Amar Latif, actress Crissy Rock and Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews in the second of the BBC cookery show’s 2020 Christmas specials.

The 55-year-old is yet to receive his trophy, but he said he plans to keep it above his Aga cooker in his kitchen.

Revel Horwood impressed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace across a number of festive challenges to be named Christmas champion.

He previously made it to the final of Celebrity MasterChef in 2007 but was beaten by actress and presenter Nadia Sawalha.

Speaking about his victory, he told the PA news agency: “I haven’t got any trophy. I have got a bunch of flowers so I am desperate for that trophy to be in my kitchen.

“I am most upset nothing has arrived. I don’t think they have ordered me one. If they don’t I am going to pay for it myself.

“It’s going on my Aga darling, that’s where it is going. It has to go on the Aga.”

The dancer and choreographer added: “I really went in there to win it this time. I thought, ‘I’m not going to be beaten’ and I really enjoyed it.

“Plus, I love cooking at Christmas anyway so doing the Christmas menus was really great fun and to be able to practice them at home was really great.”

Revel Horwood quipped he “just wanted to get that trophy that she robbed from me last time”.

Celebrity MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace (BBC/PA)

In the invention test, where the stars cooked with ingredients from a mystery Secret Santa box, Revel Horwood wowed with roast partridge with pear, sherry and sausage stuffing, accompanied by squash and Swiss chard.

In the final challenge, where they were asked to cook an alternative Christmas dinner, he opted for a fillet of beef with pork and cranberry stuffing, with chicken liver pate.

For dessert, he served a Black Forest gateau crepe cake.

Announcing Revel Horwood as the winner, judge Wallace praised “the technical skill, the ambition and the flamboyancy” of his cooking.

However, Revel Horwood admitted he had mixed feelings about being judged himself.

He said: “It’s awful, nerve-wracking and horrid. They are being brutally honest, which I love and appreciate.

“I don’t get upset or emotionally distraught over it. I love to get notes.

“I love them saying ‘You’ve put too much salt in this’ or ‘There is too much cream in this’ or ‘That’s not quite worked out because..’ – and you learn something from it.

“It’s their opinion and they are the professionals and they know, so I think it is important to listen.”