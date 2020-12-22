Barbara Windsor’s husband ‘overwhelmed’ by response to her death

Barbara Windsor

Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband said he has been “completely overwhelmed” by the response to her death after a dementia research fund set up as a tribute to her raised more than £100,000 in less than a week.

The beloved actress, known for her work in the Carry On films and EastEnders, died earlier this month at the age of 83. She had suffered from dementia.

Her husband Scott Mitchell had asked fans to donate to the fight against the illness and the GoFundMe page set up in the national treasure’s name has so far raised more than £104,000 in six days.

Mitchell said: “I have been completely overwhelmed by the response from Barbara’s fans, friends and former colleagues. This outpouring of support has filled me with pride and been a huge comfort to me. It just shows how loved, respected and adored my Barbara was. That’s magical.

Dame Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell campaigned for greater awareness of dementia (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I’m determined to honour her legacy by doing everything I can to support dementia research and help Alzheimer’s Research UK’s search for a cure. We must find a way to stop future generations going through what so many of us have already.

“Please do consider a donation however small or large. Every penny will take us one step closer to desperately needed breakthroughs.”

Among the donations was £83,000 from Gamesys, owner of the online bingo site Jackpotjoy. Dame Barbara worked with the company between 2010 and 2017 and starred in their TV adverts as their “Queen of Bingo”.

Dame Barbara and her husband were widely praised for their work raising awareness of dementia after the actress went public with her diagnosis in 2018.

Alzheimer’s Research UK said it had seen a spike in donations since her death.

After Dame Barbara – best-known for playing EastEnders battle-axe Peggy Mitchell – died on December 10, tributes flooded in from the entertainment industry and beyond.