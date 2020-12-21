Bill Bailey hopes his Strictly Come Dancing win inspires men his age

Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey with the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 glitterball trophy

Bill Bailey has said he hopes his Strictly Come Dancing victory will inspire more men his age to consider taking up dancing.

The comedian was crowned winner of the celebrity competition on Saturday alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse.

More than 13 million viewers tuned in to watch Bailey see off competition from HRVY, Maisie Smith and Jamie Laing in the final of the BBC programme.

During an interview on ITV’s Lorraine with Ranvir Singh, who reached the semi-final of the latest series herself, Bailey said men can be shy about dancing.

The 55-year-old said: “I think a lot of blokes of my vintage do feel self-conscious on the dance floor.

“I think we are always aware of that term ‘Dad dancers’ and I think that makes people feel a bit nervous and ‘Oh, I don’t want to be that guy shuffling around at the end of the night’.

“My hope is that me having this success will mean that more men of my age might even consider maybe taking up a dance class, or maybe just getting fitter, or whatever.”

Bailey said he is in a “daze” following his victory.

“I feel a little bit stiff of leg and arm but otherwise great,” he added.

He also said that watching his victory would have been his mother’s “proudest moment” if she was still alive because she loved dancing.

After being announced as the winner on Saturday, Bailey paid tribute to Mabuse, whom he called “the most extraordinary teacher, the most extraordinary dancer”.