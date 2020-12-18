Taylor Swift tops UK album chart for second time in 2020

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has topped the UK album chart for the second time in 2020.

Her surprise album Evermore has debuted in first place on the Official Charts Company rankings.

It has been billed as a sister album to Folklore, which came out in July.

It is the sixth album the US singer has achieved a UK number one with and she has reached the milestone faster than any other female artist.

(Official Charts Company/PA)

Swift has also topped the chart with Lover in 2019 and has also previously had number ones with Reputation (2017), 1989 (2014) and Red (2012).

Second in the album chart was Classic Diamonds by Neil Diamond and the London Symphony Orchestra.

Together At Christmas by Michael Ball and Alfie Boe was third.

In the singles chart All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey has held on to the top spot.

Mariah Carey (PA)

Last week the song topped the UK chart for the first time 26 years after its release.

The song initially peaked at number two in 1994, missing out to East 17’s Stay Another Day, and the last three years have seen it return to match that original chart position.