Morning Live to return to BBC One for second series

Morning Live is to return to BBC One next year for a second series.

Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones will continue presenting the daytime programme.

The first series of Morning Live ends on Friday, with an hour-long special episode.

Kym Marsh (Ian West/PA)

The programme features celebrity guests, discussions on topical issues and consumer advice.

Marsh said: “This year has been really challenging and unsettling for us all.

“To have been able to keep our viewers company, and hopefully bring them a bit of positivity, as well as some useful tips and information, has been a real privilege for Gethin and me.

“I can’t wait to be back on screen with our Morning Live family and I can’t think of a better team to be beside as we navigate whatever 2021 throws at us.”

The programme will air at 9.15am in the new year.

Gethin Jones (Ian West/PA)

Jones said: “We are delighted to come back with Morning Live.

“When we started, I described the show as a big group message, and that group has grown.

“We will continue to work hard to put our audience at the heart of the conversations.”

The first series has seen an average of 1.4 million viewers tune in each day, according to the BBC.

Carla-Maria Lawson, head of BBC daytime and early peak, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back Morning Live for 2021.

“It’s clearly answering a need from viewers for a space where they know their real life concerns are reflected and addressed by trusted experts, as well as offering good company and much needed positivity.