The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse to be turned into short film

Charlie Mackesy’s The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse is to be turned into a short film.

The author has teamed up with a production company to develop his books for film and television.

NoneMore Productions will see Mackesy work with Oscar-nominated producer Cara Speller.

For its first project, the company will partner JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions to create an animated short film of bestseller The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse.

The book was a bestseller following its release last year.

The 30-minute film will feature hand-drawn animation.

Mackesy said: “I’m continually surprised by everything, and I’m excited by this film.

“It’s a new adventure for me, and it’s another way for people to experience the journey of the four unlikely friends.”

Speller said: “From the first moment of seeing Charlie’s soulful characters, I wanted to know more about them and how they interact with each other beyond the moments in the book.