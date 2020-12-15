Sharon Osbourne shares Covid-19 diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The TV presenter and former X Factor judge, 68, said she was briefly in hospital with the virus.

Osbourne said she has been separated from rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne, 72, while she recovers. Ozzy has tested negative for the virus, Osbourne, a host on US chat show The Talk, said.

I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy.” The Talk is filmed in Los Angeles County, where the Osbournes reportedly live.

California is in the grip of a deadly wave of Covid-19 and much of the state is under a stay-at-home order.

Osbourne’s diagnosis comes days after Carrie Ann Inaba, her The Talk co-host, also announced she had tested positive.

Inaba, 52, said she is “resting and taking care of myself” following the diagnosis.