Lord Sugar’s brother dies after suffering from coronavirus

Lord Sugar

Lord Sugar’s brother has died after suffering from coronavirus.

The 73-year-old Apprentice star paid tribute to his sibling.

He tweeted: “Today I lost my long-suffering brother Derek, another victim of Covid which added to his underlying health issues.

“He was a lifetime, passionate Spurs supporter.

“I never forget my sister-in-law joking with me, thanking me for buying him the club.

“A sad day for us all in the family,” Lord Sugar, who was chairman of Spurs, said.

And he added on Instagram, where he posted a picture of Derek: “RIP bro”.

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was among those sending their condolences, writing “Sorry for your loss.”

In September, Lord Sugar hit out at “unfair” criticism of the Government’s reaction to Covid-19, hailing Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s response.

“But I do think they need to demand that people come back to offices and support the City, support the economy,” he said at the time.

“The City is suffering as there are no workers there, so until they really push to get more people there it will continue to look like a ghost town.”

Lord Sugar has also fallen out with Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan’s son over the tycoon’s response to the death of former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier.

The TV star wrote on Monday: “Sad news on Gerard Houllier. Nice fellow. I can imagine that Piers Morgan will devote half GMB show telling everyone how he knew him so well and go back ages.”

Morgan’s son Spencer wrote on Twitter: “Using a man’s death to have a pop at someone else. New low.”