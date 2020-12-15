Jeff Bridges shows off shaved head and shares health update

Jeff Bridges

Veteran Hollywood star Jeff Bridges showed off his shaved head as he shared an update on his health while undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

The 71-year-old star of films including The Big Lebowski, True Grit and Crazy Heart revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in October, telling fans the prognosis was “good”.

Bridges has now shared an update, saying he is “feeling good” and has a new puppy named Monty.

The Oscar-winner had been known for his flowing grey locks but in a picture shared on Instagram posed proudly with a shaved head, smiling while Monty sat on his lap.

Bridges also directed fans to his website, which contained handwritten notes from the actor discussing music and praising the charity No Kid Hungry.

When announcing his diagnosis, Bridges promised to keep fans updated and later shared a picture of himself in a hospital gown while hooked up to medical equipment.

He said: “I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love!”