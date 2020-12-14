Stars rally around Jesy Nelson following Little Mix departure

Jesy Nelson

Celebrities have rallied around Jesy Nelson after she announced she had left Little Mix due to the toll being in a chart-topping band had taken on her mental health.

The pop singer, 29, announced the news on social media, saying her nine years in the group had been “the most incredible time of my life”.

However, Nelson added: “I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.”

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, Nelson’s former bandmates, said her departure was an “incredibly sad time for all of us” but they supported the decision.

Nelson was also sent messages of support from across the showbiz world.

Olly Alexander, lead singer of pop group Years And Years, said: “Jesy Nelson is iconic !! i love her and i love @littlemix i’m really happy Jesy is doing what’s right for her.”

Dermot O’Leary wrote on Instagram: “Big love Jesy x.”

A post from R&B group Rak Su read: “Look after yourself girl.”

Alex George, an NHS doctor and former Love Island contestant, praised Nelson for quitting the band to protect her mental wellbeing.

He said: “Huge respect to Jesy Nelson. Make choices in life that positively impact on our mental health. Sometimes tough decisions have to be made. Sending love and positivity!”

Former Towie star Lauren Pope said “lots of love, health always comes first”, while Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge wrote: “So brave of you. Xx.”

Other stars to send messages of support included X Factor contestants Stacey Solomon and Cher Lloyd.