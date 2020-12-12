Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke becomes a father for the fourth time

Robin Thicke

Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke has become a father for the fourth time, welcoming a son with model partner April Love Geary.

Geary, 26, announced the arrival of son Luca Patrick on Instagram. The baby is Geary’s third with Thicke, 43.

He also has a son with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Alongside a picture of the baby, Geary said: “My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much.”

Geary revealed she was pregnant in October, joking the pandemic had allowed the couple to keep the news secret.

She said: “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant… again. We love consistency!”

Thicke is best known for the 2013 hit Blurred Lines, featuring TI and Pharrell Williams.