Harry Redknapp and Sam Allardyce to manage in charity celebrity football match

Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp and Sam Allardyce are to compete as managers of rival celebrity football teams in a charity match.

The fundraiser, named #COVAID, will take place at Chelmsford City Football Club’s stadium later this month.

A mixture of former football players, actors, musicians and television personalities will take part in the game.

(Nigel Roddis/PA)

Among them are former England stars Emile Heskey and Wayne Bridge, actors Luke Pasqualino and Conor Moloney, Blue singer Anthony Costa and The Only Way Is Essex’s Dan Osborne.

The match will take place in front of fans who will all be tested before kick off.

It will raise funds for the Mask Our Heroes charity, which aims to secure PPE for frontline workers.

Redknapp said: “I cannot wait to get back into the managerial game – and for a cause as good as Mask Our Heroes.

“Sam is the best of rivals and I look forward to going head to head with him once again.

“It should be a fun and safe day and I hope this event can demonstrate how sporting fixtures can take place in a secure Covid-free bubble – and one step closer to getting meaningful numbers of fans back in stadiums around the country.

“The players miss it. The fans miss it. The country misses it. Bring it on Big Sam!”

Wayne Bridge (Matt Crossick/PA)

Organisers say they hope the game can provide a blueprint for how testing could allow more fans to return to football grounds.

Allardyce said: “Harry and I have had some battles in the past and we always enjoy pitting our wits against each other.

“This time will be no different, and all for a great cause.”