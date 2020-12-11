Claudia Winkleman: How homeschooling helped me write book

Claudia Winkleman

Claudia Winkleman has revealed that her frustration at homeschooling during lockdown led to her new book.

The Strictly Come Dancing host, 48, published Quite: Love, Life And Eyeliner, which offers her perspective on daily life, in October.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, she admitted ensuring her three children were learning had been a challenge.

Claudia Winkleman and husband Kris Thykier (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Winkleman, who is married to film producer Kris Thykier, said of her book: “I wrote it during lockdown because I was chronic at home schooling. I was very bad. Six minutes into lessons I would be shouting at the children.

“I always thought I was patient but I was terrible so I went upstairs and thought I would write something important.

“Instead I wrote about melted cheese, why I wear black and how a fringe has given me a career.

“I sent it to my publisher with a note that said in capitals, ‘DO NOT PUBLISH BUT THANK YOU ANYWAY’, but they did it and no one is more surprised than me.”

Before joining Strictly Come Dancing, Winkleman worked as a travel writer with columns in the Sunday Times and The Independent.