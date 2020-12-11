Christian Bale is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney says

Bale has previously played DC superhero Batman.

Christian Bale is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will star in Thor: Love And Thunder, Disney has announced.

The Oscar-winning actor will appear alongside Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in the superhero movie, playing villain Gorr the God Butcher.

The news was announced by Marvel chief Kevin Feige during a Disney investor event.

This is not Bale’s first foray into superhero movies.

The Wales-born star played Batman in the critically acclaimed Dark Knight series and won praise for his interpretation of the Caped Crusader.

Bale, whose other film roles include American Psycho, The Prestige and Vice, won the best supporting actor Oscar for 2010 drama The Fighter.

Thor: Love And Thunder was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 and the plot will feature Portman’s character, Jane Foster, becoming Mighty Thor, Goddess of Thunder.

Hemsworth is reprising his role as Thor while Thompson plays Valkyrie.

Thor: Love And Thunder is set to arrive in theatres in May 2022.

