Stars turn out for Death Drop press night in the West End

Stars including Dr Ranj Singh and Love Islanders Samira Mighty and Amy Hart turned out for the press night of Death Drop – The Dragatha Christie Murder Mystery at London’s Garrick Theatre.

The comedy-cum-murder mystery, starring RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Courtney Act and Monet X Change, was among the first shows to open in the West End following November’s national lockdown.

(Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Mighty, who has herself appeared in West End shows including Mamma Mia! and Dreamgirls, wore a black bralette and blazer as she walked the red carpet.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of loose fitting blue jeans and heavy black boots.

(Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Fellow former Love Islander Hart arrived wearing a black leather dress and knee-high snakeskin print boots.

The former air hostess, who also carried a quilted black handbag, struck a pose before making her way inside.

(Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Former Strictly Come Dancing star and TV presenter Dr Ranj made an entrance wearing a tan coat and matching scarf.

Actor and screenwriter Mark Gatiss and his partner Ian Hallard, The Circle contestant Freddie Bentley, actor Max Harwood and I’d Do Anything winner Jodie Prenger were also among the attendees.

(Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Death Drop, a socially distanced murder mystery featuring a full drag cast, stars former Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestants Act and Change.

In a West End debut, Act plays the role of 1980s pop star Shazza, whose fame has faded over the years, while Change stars as Summer Raines, a glamorous American weathergirl living in London.

The cast also features Kemah Bob, Anna Phylactic, Holly Stars and Vinegar Strokes.

The capacity at the Garrick Theatre has been reduced to comply with Covid-19 guidelines, with other measures including contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.