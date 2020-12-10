Ex-Doctor Who star Peter Davison: Older people don’t want to be locked away

Peter Davison

Ex-Doctor Who star Peter Davison says older people do not want to be “locked away” amid the pandemic, and their lives are being “stolen”.

The actor, 69, who played the Time Lord in the 1980s, said there has been a “miscalculation” and that older people would “much rather be taking the risk while they’re still compos mentis”.

The fifth Doctor told Radio Times Christmas issue: “I’m getting a bit tired of Zooming people.

“This year has all been about protecting older, vulnerable people.

“But the irony is that every vulnerable person I’ve spoken to – and I’m nearly at that age myself – doesn’t want to be locked away and protected from this disease.

“The last years of these people’s lives are being stolen when they’d much rather be taking the risk while they’re still compos mentis.

“I understand that hospital numbers have to be kept at a level where it’s still possible to look after patients, but a huge miscalculation is being made somewhere.”

The ex-All Creatures Great and Small star appears as a ringmaster in this year’s festive Call The Midwife episode, which was filmed with social distancing rules.

“I didn’t find it easy,” the Life star said.

“It was very nice to be offered a part, and I was happy to do it, but because everyone on set was treated as though they were exuding billowing clouds of Covid-19, I didn’t get the sense of joyousness that I imagine has been there in the past.”