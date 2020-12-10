Ariana Grande makes Netflix announcement

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has announced she is releasing a concert film from her Sweetener world tour on Netflix.

The pop star said Excuse Me, I Love You will arrive on the streaming platform on December 21, a year after the tour finished.

It will feature never-before-seen footage of Grande at home and on the road, Netflix said, as well as a glimpse at “intimate and emotional moments” from the tour.

Announcing the film on Instagram, Grande described it as a “love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years”.

She said: “i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of.

“making music and doing all of this has been all i’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am.”

Grande, 27, added: “i’ve learned, seen and felt so much. it’s been such an honour to share so much of this life with u.”

Sweetener, the album, arrived in August 2018 and was Grande’s first since the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May of the previous year. The single No Tears Left To Cry was a response to the tragedy.