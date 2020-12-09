The cast of Coronation Street's first episode, broadcast on December 9 1960

Coronation Street has become only the fifth UK television programme to clock up 60 years of broadcasting.

Here are the 10 oldest UK TV programmes still on the air:

1. Panorama (BBC, first broadcast on November 11 1953): 67 years, 28 days

2. Sports Personality Of The Year (BBC, December 30 1954): 65 years, 345 days

3. The Sky At Night (BBC, April 24 1957): 63 years, 229 days

4. Blue Peter (BBC, October 16 1958): 62 years, 54 days

5. Coronation Street (ITV, December 9 1960): 60 years

6. Songs Of Praise (BBC, October 1 1961): 59 years, 69 days

7. Points Of View (BBC, October 2 1961): 59 years, 68 days

8. University Challenge (ITV/BBC, September 21 1962) 58 years, 79 days

9. Doctor Who (BBC, November 23 1963): 57 years, 16 days

10. Top Of The Pops (BBC, January 1 1964): 56 years, 343 days

