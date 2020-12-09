Oldest UK TV programmes still on the air

ShowbizPublished: Last Updated:

The top 10 includes Songs Of Praise and Points Of View.

The cast of Coronation Street's first episode, broadcast on December 9 1960
The cast of Coronation Street's first episode, broadcast on December 9 1960

Coronation Street has become only the fifth UK television programme to clock up 60 years of broadcasting.

Here are the 10 oldest UK TV programmes still on the air:

1. Panorama (BBC, first broadcast on November 11 1953): 67 years, 28 days
2. Sports Personality Of The Year (BBC, December 30 1954): 65 years, 345 days
3. The Sky At Night (BBC, April 24 1957): 63 years, 229 days
4. Blue Peter (BBC, October 16 1958): 62 years, 54 days
5. Coronation Street (ITV, December 9 1960): 60 years
6. Songs Of Praise (BBC, October 1 1961): 59 years, 69 days
7. Points Of View (BBC, October 2 1961): 59 years, 68 days
8. University Challenge (ITV/BBC, September 21 1962) 58 years, 79 days
9. Doctor Who (BBC, November 23 1963): 57 years, 16 days
10. Top Of The Pops (BBC, January 1 1964): 56 years, 343 days

SHOWBIZ Corrie
(PA Graphics)

– Note: Points Of View was off air from 1971 to 1979, and Doctor Who was off air from 1989 to 2005. University Challenge was broadcast on ITV until 1987, then on BBC2 from 1994.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News