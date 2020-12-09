Mobo Awards unveils its 2020 winners

Maya Jama

Nines and Mahalia were the big winners at the 23rd Mobo Awards, securing two major prizes each.

Thirty-year-old rapper Nines, from Harlesden, north-west London, was named best hip hop act while his chart-topping third album Crabs In A Bucket secured album of the year.

He saw off competition from Stormzy, J Hus, Lianne La Havas and Mahalia.

Leicester-born singer Mahalia, 22, was named best female act and best R&B/soul act.

Following her win, she told the PA news agency: “I remember seeing my first Mobos, coming to the first one, I think it was in Leeds, and it’s an honour. As a young black female artist it really is special to be here and to be recognised in this way.”

The awards, which celebrate music of black origin, were streamed on YouTube and saw the return of Maya Jama as host, after she became the youngest person to host the awards in 2017.

She was joined by YouTube creator, music artist and comedian Chunkz who, in a twist, was announced as the winner of the publicly voted best media personality gong.

Hosts Maya Jama and Chunkz ahead of the show (Ian West/PA)

The ceremony featured performances from Tottenham-born rapper Headie One, dubbed “The King of Drill”, M Huncho, Kojey Radical and Ms Banks.

Headie One, whose debut album Edna topped the UK charts in October, was named best male act, while best newcomer went to Manchester rapper Aitch, 21.

Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, told PA: “It’s a good moment to have. Growing up and watching Mobos. It’s defo going to be a little highlight.

“2021, that’s going to be a massive year, so when I look back and I think about the start of the year I won the newcomer, God knows what is going to happen at the end of the year.”

Aitch (Ian West/PA)

Song of the year went to Young T & Bugsey’s Don’t Rush, which also features Headie One, while veteran performer Jme won the best grime act award.

Following a year in which he collaborated with Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Sam Smith, Nigerian singer Burna Boy was named best international act.

Fellow Nigerian singer Wizkid took home the best African act gong.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen, whose Small Axe series is currently airing on the BBC, was honoured with Mobo’s inspiration award.

Director Sir Steve McQueen (Matt Crossick/PA)

He said: “This is an extraordinary prize. Thank you so much. The Mobo Awards for me is part of the idea of Small Axe. When people didn’t want to recognise us, we recognised ourselves and that’s given me the inspiration to go forward.”

Actor Micheal Ward was awarded the best performance in a TV show or film gong for his turn as Marco in gang drama Blue Story, after being named Bafta’s rising star earlier this year.

The best reggae act went to Jamaican reggae and dancehall star Buju Banton following the release of Upside Down 2020, his first album in a decade.

The show will be rebroadcast on BBC One at 10.45pm.

All the winners at the Mobo Awards 2020

– Best male act – Headie One

– Best female act – Mahalia

– Album of the year – Nines’s Crabs In A Bucket

– Video of the year – NSG’s Lupita (Directed by Kevin Hudson)

– Best R&B/soul act – Mahalia

– Best hip hop act – Nines

– Best album (2017-2019) – Ella Mai’s Ella Mai

– Best gospel act – CalledOut Music

– Best jazz act – Ego Ella May

– Best reggae act – Buju Banton

– Best producer – JAE5

– Best newcomer – Aitch

– Song of the year – Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One – Don’t Rush

– Best performance in a TV show/film – Micheal Ward as Marco in Blue Story

– Best grime act – Jme

– Best media personality – Chunkz

– Best international act – Burna Boy