Sky News presenter Kay Burley apologises for breaking Covid-19 rules

Sky News presenter Kay Burley has apologised for an “error of judgment” after breaking Covid-19 safety rules.

The TV journalist said she was celebrating her 60th birthday at a “Covid compliant” restaurant on Saturday and afterwards “popped into another” venue to use the bathroom.

The gathering was reportedly in London, which is under Tier 2 restrictions.

Writing on Twitter, Burley said: “I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgment. On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant. I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules.

“I had been waiting for a taxi at 11pm to get home. Desperate for the loo I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny. I can only apologise.”

Burley, who presents a daily breakfast show on Sky News, has grilled politicians on lockdown throughout the pandemic.

In May, she quizzed cabinet minister Michael Gove on the controversy over Dominic Cummings’ trip to Barnard Castle.

A Sky News spokesperson told the Guardian “a small number” of staff may have been involved in the incident and an internal review is now under way.

They said: “We place the highest importance on complying with the Government guidelines on Covid, and we expect all our people to comply.