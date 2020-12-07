Netflix reveals cast of comedy special from creators of Black Mirror

BAFTA Craft Awards – London

Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant and Lisa Kudrow will star in a Netflix comedy event from the creators of dystopian anthology series Black Mirror.

The streaming service describes Death To 2020 as “a landmark documentary-style special” that “weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months”.

Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones will create and executive produce the special, with Alison Marlow as producer.

Following on from Brooker’s annual TV Wipes, in which he offers a characteristically acerbic look at the year’s highs and lows, Death To 2020 will tackle a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Netflix, it will be “the cathartic comedy event you’ll never forget about the year you really, really don’t want to remember”.

The documentary will also feature Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani, impressionist and comedian Tracey Ullman, Timewasters’ Samson Kayo, Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, How I Met Your Mother’s Cristin Milioti and Stranger Things actor Joe Keery.

Diane Morgan, who has regularly appeared as the dim-witted presenter Philomena Cunk on Brooker’s Weekly Wipe, will also star.

A teaser video said the programme was still in production.

In May, Brooker hosted a special lockdown version of his Wipe series, titled Antiviral Wipe, recorded in the home he shares with his wife Konnie Huq.