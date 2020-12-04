Rumer Willis urges fans to ‘wear a damn mask’ after Covid exposure

The 91st Academy Awards – Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party – Los Angeles

Rumer Willis has urged her fans to “wear a damn mask” after she was exposed to Covid-19.

The actress, who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, asked her followers to “be decent human beings”.

She wrote on Instagram: “It’s not up for discussion anymore! I don’t really care what you want to do for yourself but for others WEAR A DAMN MASK!

(Rumer Willis/Instagram/PA)

“I was exposed to covid today because someone didn’t feel the need to speak up about symptoms or wear a mask and i’m gonna be honest, I’m pretty freaked out and angry.

“It’s not that difficult to be a decent human being and protect yourself and others.”

Willis did not reveal if she has been tested for coronavirus.