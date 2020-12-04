Noah Cyrus apologises after using ‘offensive’ term to defend Harry Styles

The singer said she was ‘mortified’.

Noah Cyrus

Singer Noah Cyrus has apologised after using an “offensive” term while defending Harry Styles.

Styles was criticised by prominent US conservative commentator Candace Owens after posing in a Gucci ballgown on the cover of Vogue.

Owens, who is black, tweeted: “Bring back manly men.”

Pop star Cyrus, 20, shared a picture of Styles in the dress on her Instagram Story and said he wears it “better than any of u nappy ass heauxz”.

Nappy is sometimes used to describe afro-textured hair and is widely seen as offensive to black people.

Cyrus, the younger sister of Miley, apologised and said: “I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry. I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me.

“I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so so sorry.”

Styles had already responded to the controversy over his dress.

He posted a picture to Instagram, posing in a powder blue suit with a cinched and ruffled waist while holding a banana in his mouth.

The singer captioned the post: “Bring back manly men”.

