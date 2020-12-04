Golden gun: Pistol used by Sir Sean Connery in Bond film Dr No sold at auction

A pistol used by Sir Sean Connery in the first James Bond film Dr No has sold at auction for 256,000 dollars (£190,000).

The Walther PP handgun, which alongside the smaller Walther PPK helped define the 007 image, went under the hammer in Beverly Hills.

Sir Sean, who died in October at the age of 90, used the deactivated model during his debut as the fictional spy in 1962’s Dr No.

Auctioneers told the PA news agency the buyer was an American Bond fan who wishes to remain anonymous.

The gun was bought during Julien’s Auctions Icons & Idols: Trilogy event which saw a trove of Hollywood memorabilia sold to fans and collectors.

Two items from Tom Cruise’s illustrious career were scooped up.

One of the production fighter pilot helmets used for his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in 1980s classic action film Top Gun sold for 108,000 dollars (£80,000) while a Navy officer’s cap designed for 1992 courtroom drama A Few Good Men fetched 9,375 dollars (£7,000).

A sword used by Bruce Willis in Quentin Tarantino’s cult 1994 film Pulp Fiction sold for 35,200 dollars (£26,000) against an estimate of 1,500 dollars, auctioneers said.

A 158-page script from 1972 classic film The Godfather marked “third draft” went for more than 10 times its estimate, fetching 10,240 dollars (£7,608).