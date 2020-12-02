Pregnant Mandy Moore mourns loss of her dog

Mandy Moore

This Is Us star Mandy Moore said “my heart is utterly shattered” following the death of her dog.

The actress, who is pregnant, shared a lengthy Instagram post and revealed rescue dog Joni, named after Joni Mitchell, had died “very unexpectedly”.

The 12-year-old canine had “major surgery” a week ago to remove a mass on her liver, Moore said, and had been recovering well before her sudden death.

Moore, 36, shared pictures of Joni, who she picked up in 2008, and wrote: “My heart is utterly shattered. She was my first love and best friend. Through every twist and turn of life of this past decade and change, she was right there.

“There’s a deep chasm of emptiness that will never be filled but I am so grateful for her sweet nature and the endless connection, compassion, responsibility, patience and devotion that the love of a pet can bring into your orbit.”

Moore, who announced in September she was expecting her first child with singer husband Taylor Goldsmith, described Joni as “the boss and a total mama’s girl”.

She added: “I’m so sad she won’t get the chance to meet her human brother soon but maybe she wasn’t ready to share. Or be a suction cup right by my side every night.

“I will love and miss you forever, my Joni. Thank you for beyond a lifetime of love.”