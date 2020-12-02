Keke Palmer reveals she has polycystic ovary syndrome in candid Instagram post

MTV Video Music Awards

Keke Palmer has revealed she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and posted bare-faced selfies showing the acne on her face.

The Hustlers actress, 27, said she was sharing the news “to say that it’s okay and we can help ourselves”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me.

“Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea.

“My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING. I did Accutane TWICE.

“People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the ‘right’ things, my blood tests were fine.

“But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me.”

Emma Thompson is another actress who has previously spoken about her experience with PCOS (Ian West/PA)

Palmer added: “I’m posting this to say that it’s okay and we can help ourselves. My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help.”

She continued: “The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f****** fine! MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME. But we don’t have accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it’s ON.

“Pray for me on this journey and I will pray for you too. I’m not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn’t be either.”

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects how a woman’s ovaries work. It often causes irregular periods, high levels of ‘male’ hormones which may cause excess facial or body hair, and enlarged ovaries.