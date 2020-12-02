Jennifer Aniston sports face shield as she resumes filming on The Morning Show

The Morning Show Photocall – London

Jennifer Aniston sported a personalised face shield as she returned to work on the second series of The Morning Show.

The Friends star, who plays the anchor of a morning chat show on the Apple TV+ series, sported a dark grey belted top and glasses as she posed for a selfie.

She also sported a face shield emblazoned with the name Jen.

(Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)

She wrote: “Back to work @themorningshow.”

The programme, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, deals with the fallout from a high-profile male presenter being accused of sexual harassment, reminiscent of the public fall from grace of Matt Lauer on NBC’s Today show in the US.

The show finally reunites the duo after Witherspoon guest-starred on Friends as Jill, the spoiled sister of Aniston’s character Rachel, two decades ago.

Aniston has been celebrated for her role and was recognised with the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year.

She was also nominated for a Golden Globe but lost out to Olivia Colman for The Crown, while at the Emmys she was defeated by Euphoria star Zendaya.

Filming on the second season of the show had been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.