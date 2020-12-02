Digitally aged David Beckham appears in malaria campaign video

David Beckham has appeared as an older version of himself in a campaign video calling for action to help prevent deaths from malaria.

The technologically-altered video of the former footballer, which is meant to show him in his 70s, sees him delivering a speech hailing the defeat of our “oldest and deadliest enemy” for the Malaria Must Die, So Millions Can Live campaign.

The clip shows him in an imagined future proclaiming that “our world has changed” and “we have ended malaria”.

(Malaria Must Die, So Millions Can Live/PA)

Beckham said: “The fight against malaria is a cause close to my heart because the disease remains a huge killer of children and we have the opportunity to change that in our lifetime.

“I’ve worked with Malaria No More UK since 2009, supporting campaigns and helping shine a light on the challenge.

“Their campaigns always use great creativity and innovation to attract attention to the issue and I’m delighted also to have met some of the inspiring people who are working so hard to end this disease.”

Beckham, 45, is a founding member of the leadership council for Malaria No More UK, the charity which runs the campaign.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Dr Pedro Alonso, director of the World Health Organisation’s global malaria programme, said: “The emergence of Covid-19 has shown the world how critical our health systems are.

“It is crucial that 2021 sees the world getting back on track towards achieving existing targets to reduce malaria as we come through the pandemic.

“By investing in ending malaria, we will not only save lives that would otherwise be lost to this deadly disease; we will also protect current health systems from the double burden of malaria and other diseases like Covid-19.”