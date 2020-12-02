Armie Hammer to star in series about making of The Godfather

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer has announced he will play the starring role in a drama about the making of The Godfather.

The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s experiences making the mafia film.

The Call Me By Your Name star wrote on Instagram: “So beyond excited to finally announce the newest @paramountpics project about not only one of the best movies ever made, but also a chance to play my friend Al Ruddy in a series about The Godfather!

“If you thought the movie was good, wait till you see what it took to get made…. So long 2020, 2021 is looking pretty good…”

The 1972 film, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, stars Marlon Brando as the head of the Corleone family as he battles to retain its position over mafia rivals.

It also stars Al Pacino, James Caan and Diane Keaton and is considered to be a classic.

The 10-episode scripted series is written and executive produced by Oscar and Emmy-nominated Michael Tolkin, and Ruddy will also serve as executive producer alongside Emmy-winning producer Leslie Greif, who will also serve as a writer on the series.

The show will debut on streaming service Paramount+, which will be the new name for the US service CBS All Access, from early 2021.

The renamed service, which is not currently available in the UK, will feature content from ViacomCBS brands including MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel, as well as movies from Paramount Pictures.

CBS All Access is currently the US home for original shows such as The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery, which are available on other platforms in the UK.