Stormzy signs with UK offshoot of pioneering hip hop record label

Stormzy has signed with influential hip hop record label Def Jam after leaving Atlantic Records.

The grime star has joined the newly formed imprint 0207 Def Jam, which will champion British talent.

Stormzy joins some of the biggest names in rap music at Def Jam, including Kanye West, Nas, Pusha T and Public Enemy.

He released his chart-topping album Heavy Is The Head last year on Atlantic Records.

Def Jam described Stormzy as “the hottest rapper in the UK,” adding: “Congrats and welcome to the family.”

The 27-year-old Londoner won best British male solo artist at the Brits in February.

Universal Music Group, which acquired New York-founded label Def Jam in the late 90s, has appointed London-born Ghanaian twin brothers Alec and Alex Boateng as co-presidents of the new imprint.

Def Jam was co-founded in 1983 by acclaimed producer Rick Rubin in his dormitory at New York University, with the aim of releasing a single by his punk rock group Hose.