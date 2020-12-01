Phoebe Bridgers shares music video directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Indie singer Phoebe Bridgers has shared the music video for her song Saviour Complex, which stars Paul Mescal and was directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The US musician, 26, delighted fans by teaming up with her near-namesake, Fleabag star and creator Waller-Bridge.

The black-and-white video features a bloodied and bruised Mescal – who shot to fame earlier this year after starring in Normal People – being tailed by a dog named Charlotte, while Bridgers appears in mirrors, through windows and in a tractor.

Bridgers contacted Waller-Bridge during lockdown, while she had appeared in a joint interview with Mescal earlier this year.

Saviour Complex is from the acclaimed album Punisher, which is nominated for best alternative music album at the Grammys.

Bridgers is nominated for best new artist. She told the New York Times she was in bed with a migraine when she found out about her nominations last week.

“These things give me a lot of anxiety,” she said.