Madonna shares rare video featuring all six children at Thanksgiving

Madonna

Madonna has shared a rare video featuring all six of her children together.

The pop superstar offered a rare glimpse into her family life alongside boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

She can be seen posing with daughter Lourdes, 24, son David Banda, 15, twins Stella and Estere, eight, son Rocco, 20, and daughter Mercy James, 14, as they smile for photos in front of the fireplace at Thanksgiving.

The video also shows David strumming on the guitar, while Madonna snuggles up on Williams’ lap as they cuddle their dog.

She captioned the video: “A Beautiful Souvenir ………….Giving Thanks.”

It is unusual for the singer to share a look at all her children together.

She shares daughter Lourdes with ex-partner Carlos Leon, and son Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Meanwhile she adopted children David, Mercy, Stella and Estere from Malawi.

In September it was confirmed that Madonna is set to direct a biopic telling the story of her life and career as one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

The as-yet-untitled film will be co-written by the Material Girl alongside Oscar-winner Diablo Cody.

Madonna has previously directed two films – 2008 comedy drama Filth And Wisdom and 2011 historical romance W.E.