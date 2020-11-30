Silk panel from Nelson’s funeral carriage going under the hammer

The naval hero was buried in St Paul’s Cathedral in 1806 after a five-day funeral.

The silk hatchment from Nelson's funeral carriage
A silk cloth from Admiral Lord Nelson’s funeral carriage is going under the hammer.

Nelson was killed in action in the Battle of Trafalgar, which became one of his most famous victories, in 1805.

After his body was preserved in brandy, it was transported back to England, where the naval hero was given a five-day state funeral.

The silk “hatchment” from the funeral carriage which took Nelson to his final resting place in St Paul’s Cathedral is expected to fetch £50,000 at auction.

A hand-coloured contemporary print, depicting Nelson’s funeral carriage (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s/PA)

A funeral car, modelled on HMS Victory, was adorned with six silk panels bearing the coat of arms of Lord and Lady Nelson.

Auction house Sotheby’s is also selling a necklace worn by Lady Emma Hamilton, Nelson’s mistress, which is expected to fetch £60,000.

And a sword with a silver handle, believed to have been carried by the British naval commander famed for his victories over the French during the Napoleonic Wars, could fetch £50,000.

– Bidding for the items at Sotheby’s begins on December 10.

