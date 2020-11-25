Singer Christina Perri shares news of pregnancy loss

Christina Perri

Singer Christina Perri has suffered a pregnancy loss with her baby daughter ‘born silent’.

She shared the news in an Instagram post, alongside a picture of her holding the baby’s hand.

She wrote: “Last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts”.

The Jar Of Hearts singer, 34, was expecting her second child with husband Paul Costabile.

A few weeks ago she had been taken to hospital and had shared an update after being sent home as she thanked everyone for their support on her Instagram stories.

In January, Perri said she was “completely heartbroken” after suffering a miscarriage at 11 weeks.

The US singer-songwriter tied the knot with Costabile in December 2017 and they had their first child, a daughter named Carmella Stanley, the following January.

Perri shot to fame after her single Jar Of Hearts was played on reality show So You Think You Can Dance in 2010.