Trio to vie for victory in final of The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off 2020

The winner of The Great British Bake Off is to be revealed in Tuesday’s final.

Peter, Laura and Dave are set to compete to be crowned as the winner of the 11th series of the amateur baking competition.

Hermine, who was named star baker in previous weeks, failed to make the final after she struggled in patisserie week.

? It's The Final! ? Tuesday 24th November at 8pm on Channel 4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/3Hnous6nN6 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 23, 2020

The 39-year-old accountant was eliminated in the semi-final.

Peter excelled in last week’s challenges and won both star baker and a Hollywood handshake.

The 20-year-old accounting and finance student from Edinburgh was inspired to start baking by watching the programme.

Laura, 31, a digital manager from Kent, struggled in the semi-final and narrowly avoided being sent home.

Last week judge Paul Hollywood defended Laura when she was targeted by trolls on social media after she was not eliminated from the competition.

Laura was recently attacked by trolls on social media (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Dave, 30, a security guard from Hampshire, received glowing praise in the semi-final after impressing in the showstopper challenge.

Production of the 11th series of Bake Off was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but filming of the Channel 4 programme finished near the end of August.

The bakers, presenters and others working on the show formed a “bubble” in Down Hall Hotel near Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, throughout the duration of filming, after being tested for the virus and self-isolating.