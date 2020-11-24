Justin Bieber questions Grammys for categorising his album as pop

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has said he is “flattered” to have been included among the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, but questioned whether he should be included in the pop category.

The singer said his album Changes, which is shortlisted for the best pop vocal album prize, should have been categorised differently.

“It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me,” he wrote on Instagram.

The singer added: “I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound.

“For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!”

He added that he is “honoured to be nominated either way”.

Beyonce (Ian West/PA)

Beyonce is leading the nominations for the awards after being shortlisted in nine categories, including song and album of the year.

She is also shortlisted in the best music video, as well as best R&B song and best R&B performance.

Beyonce has previously won 24 Grammys.

Her husband Jay-Z, who has won 22 Grammys in his career, is shortlisted in three categories for the 2021 awards.

Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

Dua Lipa is nominated in the album and song of the year categories for Future Nostalgia and Don’t Start Now respectively.

Singer Taylor Swift, rapper Roddy Ricch and band Coldplay were among the other acts to be shortlisted.

Michael Kiwanuka was also shortlisted for his self-titled album.

I’m so proud and over the moon to say that my album ‘KIWANUKA’ has been nominated for a Grammy!!!!! I can’t believe it. So excited that I could pop. My mind is well and truly blown!!! @RecordingAcad @dangermousejuke #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/TFEopNLmxx — Michael Kiwanuka (@michaelkiwanuka) November 24, 2020

He tweeted: “I’m so proud and over the moon to say that my album Kiwanuka has been nominated for a Grammy!!!!!